Insiders Buy the Holdings of FCG ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) shows an impressive 16.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG), which makes up 1.41% of the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,560,198 worth of NOG, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NOG:

NOG — last trade: $22.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/04/2025 Stuart G. Lasher Director 20,000 $27.62 $552,400
03/03/2025 Nicholas L. O'grady CEO 1,500 $28.59 $42,884
03/04/2025 Bahram Akradi Director 40,000 $28.03 $1,121,360
03/07/2025 Nicholas L. O'grady CEO 1,000 $27.48 $27,480

