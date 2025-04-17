Insiders Buy the Holdings of FCG ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) shows an impressive 16.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG), which makes up 1.41% of the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,560,198 worth of NOG, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NOG:
NOG — last trade: $22.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/04/2025
|Stuart G. Lasher
|Director
|20,000
|$27.62
|$552,400
|03/03/2025
|Nicholas L. O'grady
|CEO
|1,500
|$28.59
|$42,884
|03/04/2025
|Bahram Akradi
|Director
|40,000
|$28.03
|$1,121,360
|03/07/2025
|Nicholas L. O'grady
|CEO
|1,000
|$27.48
|$27,480
