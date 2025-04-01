Insiders Buy the Holdings of DVDN ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), which makes up 6.08% of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $115,218 worth of CIM, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CIM:
CIM — last trade: $12.83 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/09/2024
|Jack Lee Macdowell Jr.
|Chief Investment Officer
|100,000
|$14.80
|$1,480,500
|12/10/2024
|Jack Lee Macdowell Jr.
|Chief Investment Officer
|66,000
|$15.13
|$998,580
|03/11/2025
|Gerard Creagh
|Director
|12,500
|$13.31
|$166,375
