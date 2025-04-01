Markets
CIM

Insiders Buy the Holdings of DVDN ETF

April 01, 2025 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), which makes up 6.08% of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $115,218 worth of CIM, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CIM:

CIM — last trade: $12.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/09/2024 Jack Lee Macdowell Jr. Chief Investment Officer 100,000 $14.80 $1,480,500
12/10/2024 Jack Lee Macdowell Jr. Chief Investment Officer 66,000 $15.13 $998,580
03/11/2025 Gerard Creagh Director 12,500 $13.31 $166,375

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
