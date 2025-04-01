Insiders Buy the Holdings of DVDN ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), which makes up 6.08% of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $115,218 worth of CIM, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CIM:

CIM — last trade: $12.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/09/2024 Jack Lee Macdowell Jr. Chief Investment Officer 100,000 $14.80 $1,480,500 12/10/2024 Jack Lee Macdowell Jr. Chief Investment Officer 66,000 $15.13 $998,580 03/11/2025 Gerard Creagh Director 12,500 $13.31 $166,375

