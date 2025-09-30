Insiders Buy the Holdings of DSMC ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF (DSMC) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), which makes up 0.80% of the Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF (DSMC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $855,120 worth of CROX, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CROX:

CROX — last trade: $83.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/08/2025 John B. Replogle Director 3,261 $76.69 $250,084 08/12/2025 Susan L. Healy EVP, Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $76.56 $153,120

And Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH), the #87 largest holding among components of the Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF (DSMC), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $618,502 worth of OPCH, which represents approximately 0.58% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OPCH is detailed in the table below:

OPCH — last trade: $27.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/20/2025 Harry M. Jansen Kraemer Jr. Director 36,000 $27.15 $977,278 08/21/2025 Timothy P. Sullivan Director 20,000 $27.51 $550,200 08/21/2025 David W. Golding Director 1,000 $27.62 $27,625 08/20/2025 R. Carter Pate Director 750 $27.19 $20,391 09/09/2025 Norman L. Wright Director 3,411 $29.31 $99,976

