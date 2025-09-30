Insiders Buy the Holdings of DSMC ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF (DSMC) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), which makes up 0.80% of the Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF (DSMC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $855,120 worth of CROX, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CROX:
CROX — last trade: $83.76 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2025
|John B. Replogle
|Director
|3,261
|$76.69
|$250,084
|08/12/2025
|Susan L. Healy
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|2,000
|$76.56
|$153,120
And Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH), the #87 largest holding among components of the Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF (DSMC), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $618,502 worth of OPCH, which represents approximately 0.58% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OPCH is detailed in the table below:
OPCH — last trade: $27.54 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/20/2025
|Harry M. Jansen Kraemer Jr.
|Director
|36,000
|$27.15
|$977,278
|08/21/2025
|Timothy P. Sullivan
|Director
|20,000
|$27.51
|$550,200
|08/21/2025
|David W. Golding
|Director
|1,000
|$27.62
|$27,625
|08/20/2025
|R. Carter Pate
|Director
|750
|$27.19
|$20,391
|09/09/2025
|Norman L. Wright
|Director
|3,411
|$29.31
|$99,976
