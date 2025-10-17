Insiders Buy the Holdings of DRLL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), which makes up 4.63% of the Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,388,560 worth of PSX, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSX:

PSX — last trade: $128.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/22/2025 Robert W. Pease Director 439 $113.85 $49,980 07/30/2025 Michael A. Heim Director 1,000 $125.97 $125,970 07/31/2025 Sigmund L. Cornelius Director 500 $123.55 $61,775 08/14/2025 Gregory Hayes Director 8,350 $119.90 $1,001,165

