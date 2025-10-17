Insiders Buy the Holdings of DRLL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), which makes up 4.63% of the Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,388,560 worth of PSX, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSX:
PSX — last trade: $128.36 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/22/2025
|Robert W. Pease
|Director
|439
|$113.85
|$49,980
|07/30/2025
|Michael A. Heim
|Director
|1,000
|$125.97
|$125,970
|07/31/2025
|Sigmund L. Cornelius
|Director
|500
|$123.55
|$61,775
|08/14/2025
|Gregory Hayes
|Director
|8,350
|$119.90
|$1,001,165
