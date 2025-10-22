Insiders Buy the Holdings of DIA ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (Symbol: DIA) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT), which makes up 6.97% of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (Symbol: DIA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,813,370,565 worth of CAT, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CAT:
CAT — last trade: $524.65 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2025
|David Maclennan
|Director
|375
|$320.70
|$120,262
|05/02/2025
|Gerald Johnson
|Director
|100
|$318.48
|$31,848
