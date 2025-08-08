Insiders Buy the Holdings of DGRS ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP), which makes up 0.99% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,501,104 worth of NSP, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NSP:

NSP — last trade: $52.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/12/2025 Ellen H. Masterson Director 1,755 $85.75 $150,491 08/04/2025 James D. Allison EVP, Finance, CFO & Treasurer 4,000 $46.82 $187,280 08/06/2025 Latha Ramchand Director 1,000 $50.64 $50,640 08/04/2025 Randall Mehl Director 2,000 $45.05 $90,100 08/04/2025 Ellen H. Masterson Director 490 $45.30 $22,197 08/04/2025 John L. Lumelleau Director 5,500 $45.36 $249,480 08/04/2025 Eli Jones Director 2,204 $45.41 $100,092 08/04/2025 Carol R. Kaufman Director 5,000 $45.24 $226,200

And ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CNOB), the #59 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,156,374 worth of CNOB, which represents approximately 0.61% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CNOB is detailed in the table below:

CNOB — last trade: $22.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/01/2025 Susan C. O'donnell Director 2,691 $22.30 $60,000 08/01/2025 Stephen T. Boswell Director 7,700 $22.24 $171,232

