Insiders Buy the Holdings of DGRS ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP), which makes up 0.99% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,501,104 worth of NSP, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NSP:
NSP — last trade: $52.24 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/12/2025
|Ellen H. Masterson
|Director
|1,755
|$85.75
|$150,491
|08/04/2025
|James D. Allison
|EVP, Finance, CFO & Treasurer
|4,000
|$46.82
|$187,280
|08/06/2025
|Latha Ramchand
|Director
|1,000
|$50.64
|$50,640
|08/04/2025
|Randall Mehl
|Director
|2,000
|$45.05
|$90,100
|08/04/2025
|Ellen H. Masterson
|Director
|490
|$45.30
|$22,197
|08/04/2025
|John L. Lumelleau
|Director
|5,500
|$45.36
|$249,480
|08/04/2025
|Eli Jones
|Director
|2,204
|$45.41
|$100,092
|08/04/2025
|Carol R. Kaufman
|Director
|5,000
|$45.24
|$226,200
And ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CNOB), the #59 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,156,374 worth of CNOB, which represents approximately 0.61% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CNOB is detailed in the table below:
CNOB — last trade: $22.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/01/2025
|Susan C. O'donnell
|Director
|2,691
|$22.30
|$60,000
|08/01/2025
|Stephen T. Boswell
|Director
|7,700
|$22.24
|$171,232
