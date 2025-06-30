Insiders Buy the Holdings of BUL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), which makes up 5.17% of the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,950,971 worth of CRM, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CRM:
CRM — last trade: $273.42 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2025
|Robin L. Washington
|Director
|1,695
|$294.61
|$499,355
|04/03/2025
|Oscar Munoz
|Director
|3,882
|$257.28
|$998,773
And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), the #7 largest holding among components of the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,348,179 worth of DAL, which represents approximately 4.38% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DAL is detailed in the table below:
DAL — last trade: $49.59 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/10/2025
|Greg Creed
|Director
|5,000
|$41.84
|$209,200
|04/11/2025
|David S. Taylor
|Director
|10,000
|$39.20
|$391,974
