Insiders Buy the Holdings of BUL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), which makes up 5.17% of the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,950,971 worth of CRM, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CRM:

CRM — last trade: $273.42 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2025 Robin L. Washington Director 1,695 $294.61 $499,355 04/03/2025 Oscar Munoz Director 3,882 $257.28 $998,773

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), the #7 largest holding among components of the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,348,179 worth of DAL, which represents approximately 4.38% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DAL is detailed in the table below:

DAL — last trade: $49.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/10/2025 Greg Creed Director 5,000 $41.84 $209,200 04/11/2025 David S. Taylor Director 10,000 $39.20 $391,974

