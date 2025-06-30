Markets
CRM

Insiders Buy the Holdings of BUL ETF

June 30, 2025 — 10:10 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), which makes up 5.17% of the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,950,971 worth of CRM, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CRM:

CRM — last trade: $273.42 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/28/2025 Robin L. Washington Director 1,695 $294.61 $499,355
04/03/2025 Oscar Munoz Director 3,882 $257.28 $998,773

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), the #7 largest holding among components of the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,348,179 worth of DAL, which represents approximately 4.38% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DAL is detailed in the table below:

DAL — last trade: $49.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/10/2025 Greg Creed Director 5,000 $41.84 $209,200
04/11/2025 David S. Taylor Director 10,000 $39.20 $391,974

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Electronics Stores Dividend Stocks
 AC Videos
 YMLI market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Electronics Stores Dividend Stocks-> AC Videos-> YMLI market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRM
DAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.