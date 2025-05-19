Insiders Buy the Holdings of BRIF ETF

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF (BRIF) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), which makes up 3.30% of the FIS Bright Portfolios Focused Equity ETF (BRIF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,686,960 worth of CRM, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CRM:

CRM — last trade: $291.15 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/28/2025 Robin L. Washington Director 1,695 $294.61 $499,355
04/03/2025 Oscar Munoz Director 3,882 $257.28 $998,773

