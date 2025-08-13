Insiders Buy the Holdings of BJK ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), which makes up 4.55% of the VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,275,166 worth of WYNN, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WYNN:

WYNN — last trade: $112.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/18/2025 Philip G. Satre Director 22,200 $92.18 $2,046,396 02/19/2025 Paul Albert Liu Director 1,600 $92.44 $147,904 03/24/2025 Tilman J. Fertitta 16,500 $83.73 $1,381,502 04/07/2025 Tilman J. Fertitta 400,000 $69.68 $27,872,500

