Insiders Buy the Holdings of BJK ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), which makes up 4.55% of the VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,275,166 worth of WYNN, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WYNN:
WYNN — last trade: $112.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/18/2025
|Philip G. Satre
|Director
|22,200
|$92.18
|$2,046,396
|02/19/2025
|Paul Albert Liu
|Director
|1,600
|$92.44
|$147,904
|03/24/2025
|Tilman J. Fertitta
|16,500
|$83.73
|$1,381,502
|04/07/2025
|Tilman J. Fertitta
|400,000
|$69.68
|$27,872,500
