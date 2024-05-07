Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XTL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Globalstar Inc (Symbol: GSAT), which makes up 1.65% of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $891,566 worth of GSAT, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GSAT:

GSAT — last trade: $1.28 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/07/2023 James Monroe III Director 188,300 $1.36 $256,088 12/19/2023 James F. Lynch Director 750,000 $1.69 $1,264,175 12/20/2023 James F. Lynch Director 500,000 $1.73 $863,800 12/29/2023 James F. Lynch Director 500,000 $1.93 $963,700 03/08/2024 James F. Lynch Director 1,320,000 $1.32 $1,747,614 03/12/2024 James F. Lynch Director 1,320,000 $1.43 $1,887,666 03/13/2024 James F. Lynch Director 660,000 $1.46 $960,300

