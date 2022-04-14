Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XSW

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Conduent Inc (Symbol: CNDT), which makes up 0.59% of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,796,156 worth of CNDT, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNDT:
CNDT — last trade: $5.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/18/2022
|Stephen Henry Wood
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|21,053
|$4.75
|$100,002
|02/18/2022
|Clifford Skelton
|President and CEO
|22,003
|$4.54
|$99,883
And BTRS Holdings Inc (Symbol: BTRS), the #38 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,621,535 worth of BTRS, which represents approximately 0.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BTRS is detailed in the table below:
BTRS — last trade: $7.28 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/03/2021
|Juli Spottiswood
|Director
|10,000
|$6.82
|$68,200
|12/06/2021
|Flint A. Lane
|Chief Executive Officer
|100,000
|$6.95
|$694,498
|12/14/2021
|Charles B. Bernicker
|Director
|10,000
|$7.83
|$78,340
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.