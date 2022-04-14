Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XSW

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Conduent Inc (Symbol: CNDT), which makes up 0.59% of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,796,156 worth of CNDT, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNDT:

CNDT — last trade: $5.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/18/2022 Stephen Henry Wood EVP, Chief Financial Officer 21,053 $4.75 $100,002 02/18/2022 Clifford Skelton President and CEO 22,003 $4.54 $99,883

And BTRS Holdings Inc (Symbol: BTRS), the #38 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,621,535 worth of BTRS, which represents approximately 0.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BTRS is detailed in the table below:

BTRS — last trade: $7.28 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/03/2021 Juli Spottiswood Director 10,000 $6.82 $68,200 12/06/2021 Flint A. Lane Chief Executive Officer 100,000 $6.95 $694,498 12/14/2021 Charles B. Bernicker Director 10,000 $7.83 $78,340

