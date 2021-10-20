Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XSMO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) shows an impressive 14.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR), which makes up 2.00% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,597,246 worth of MTDR, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MTDR:

MTDR — last trade: $42.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/06/2021 Monika U. Ehrman Director 360 $27.92 $10,051
05/11/2021 Billy E. Goodwin EVP, COO - Operations 2,000 $27.75 $55,500
08/03/2021 Craig N. Adams EVP, COO - Land, Legal & Admin 1,000 $29.33 $29,330
08/04/2021 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 3,000 $28.04 $84,120
08/19/2021 Craig N. Adams EVP, COO - Land, Legal & Admin 1,000 $25.25 $25,250

And B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), the #53 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,301,188 worth of RILY, which represents approximately 0.73% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RILY is detailed in the table below:

RILY — last trade: $61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/06/2021 Andrew Moore CEO B. Riley Securities, Inc. 5,000 $67.68 $338,424
06/07/2021 Bryant R. Riley Chairman and Co-CEO 33,316 $66.91 $2,229,285
06/15/2021 Kenneth M. Young President 1,200 $66.06 $79,275
08/04/2021 Bryant R. Riley Chairman and Co-CEO 1,803 $64.98 $117,167
08/10/2021 Bryant R. Riley Chairman and Co-CEO 15,000 $68.22 $1,023,262
08/13/2021 Bryant R. Riley Chairman and Co-CEO 9,364 $64.95 $608,148
08/17/2021 Bryant R. Riley Chairman and Co-CEO 15,000 $63.59 $953,900
08/17/2021 Andrew Moore CEO B. Riley Securities, Inc. 5,000 $63.70 $318,500
08/19/2021 Bryant R. Riley Chairman and Co-CEO 135,000 $60.61 $8,181,729
08/19/2021 Randall E. Paulson Director 10,000 $60.82 $608,220
09/10/2021 Andrew Moore CEO B. Riley Securities, Inc. 5,000 $60.20 $301,000
09/13/2021 Randall E. Paulson Director 15,000 $60.51 $907,659

