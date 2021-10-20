Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XSMO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) shows an impressive 14.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR), which makes up 2.00% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,597,246 worth of MTDR, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MTDR:
MTDR — last trade: $42.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/06/2021
|Monika U. Ehrman
|Director
|360
|$27.92
|$10,051
|05/11/2021
|Billy E. Goodwin
|EVP, COO - Operations
|2,000
|$27.75
|$55,500
|08/03/2021
|Craig N. Adams
|EVP, COO - Land, Legal & Admin
|1,000
|$29.33
|$29,330
|08/04/2021
|Joseph Wm Foran
|Chairman and CEO
|3,000
|$28.04
|$84,120
|08/19/2021
|Craig N. Adams
|EVP, COO - Land, Legal & Admin
|1,000
|$25.25
|$25,250
And B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), the #53 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,301,188 worth of RILY, which represents approximately 0.73% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RILY is detailed in the table below:
RILY — last trade: $61 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/06/2021
|Andrew Moore
|CEO B. Riley Securities, Inc.
|5,000
|$67.68
|$338,424
|06/07/2021
|Bryant R. Riley
|Chairman and Co-CEO
|33,316
|$66.91
|$2,229,285
|06/15/2021
|Kenneth M. Young
|President
|1,200
|$66.06
|$79,275
|08/04/2021
|Bryant R. Riley
|Chairman and Co-CEO
|1,803
|$64.98
|$117,167
|08/10/2021
|Bryant R. Riley
|Chairman and Co-CEO
|15,000
|$68.22
|$1,023,262
|08/13/2021
|Bryant R. Riley
|Chairman and Co-CEO
|9,364
|$64.95
|$608,148
|08/17/2021
|Bryant R. Riley
|Chairman and Co-CEO
|15,000
|$63.59
|$953,900
|08/17/2021
|Andrew Moore
|CEO B. Riley Securities, Inc.
|5,000
|$63.70
|$318,500
|08/19/2021
|Bryant R. Riley
|Chairman and Co-CEO
|135,000
|$60.61
|$8,181,729
|08/19/2021
|Randall E. Paulson
|Director
|10,000
|$60.82
|$608,220
|09/10/2021
|Andrew Moore
|CEO B. Riley Securities, Inc.
|5,000
|$60.20
|$301,000
|09/13/2021
|Randall E. Paulson
|Director
|15,000
|$60.51
|$907,659
