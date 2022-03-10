Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XSMO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT), which makes up 2.57% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,758,454 worth of PRFT, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRFT:
PRFT — last trade: $104.59 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2022
|Gary Wimberly
|Director
|399
|$100.00
|$39,900
|03/01/2022
|Nancy C. Pechloff
|Director
|400
|$101.78
|$40,712
And AngioDynamics Inc (Symbol: ANGO), the #55 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,045,510 worth of ANGO, which represents approximately 0.72% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ANGO is detailed in the table below:
ANGO — last trade: $23.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/12/2022
|Stephen A. Trowbridge
|EVP and CFO
|1,000
|$22.64
|$22,640
|01/11/2022
|James C. Clemmer
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$22.84
|$228,400
