Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XSMO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT), which makes up 2.57% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,758,454 worth of PRFT, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRFT:

PRFT — last trade: $104.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/28/2022 Gary Wimberly Director 399 $100.00 $39,900
03/01/2022 Nancy C. Pechloff Director 400 $101.78 $40,712

And AngioDynamics Inc (Symbol: ANGO), the #55 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,045,510 worth of ANGO, which represents approximately 0.72% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ANGO is detailed in the table below:

ANGO — last trade: $23.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/12/2022 Stephen A. Trowbridge EVP and CFO 1,000 $22.64 $22,640
01/11/2022 James C. Clemmer President and CEO 10,000 $22.84 $228,400

