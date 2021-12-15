Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XSMO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), which makes up 1.45% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,950,260 worth of ANF, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ANF:
ANF — last trade: $34.08 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/27/2021
|Suzanne M. Coulter
|Director
|700
|$35.93
|$25,151
|09/02/2021
|Kerrii B. Anderson
|Director
|1,000
|$35.17
|$35,173
And Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO), the #62 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,264,526 worth of VSTO, which represents approximately 0.62% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VSTO is detailed in the table below:
VSTO — last trade: $39.91 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/10/2021
|Mark A. Gottfredson
|Director
|5,000
|$44.20
|$221,000
|12/02/2021
|Robert M. Tarola
|Director
|2,500
|$42.02
|$105,050
|12/03/2021
|Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi
|SVP & CFO
|1,200
|$39.22
|$47,060
