Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XSMO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), which makes up 1.45% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,950,260 worth of ANF, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ANF:

ANF — last trade: $34.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/27/2021 Suzanne M. Coulter Director 700 $35.93 $25,151 09/02/2021 Kerrii B. Anderson Director 1,000 $35.17 $35,173

And Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO), the #62 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,264,526 worth of VSTO, which represents approximately 0.62% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VSTO is detailed in the table below:

VSTO — last trade: $39.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/10/2021 Mark A. Gottfredson Director 5,000 $44.20 $221,000 12/02/2021 Robert M. Tarola Director 2,500 $42.02 $105,050 12/03/2021 Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi SVP & CFO 1,200 $39.22 $47,060

