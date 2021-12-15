Markets
ANF

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XSMO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), which makes up 1.45% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,950,260 worth of ANF, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ANF:

ANF — last trade: $34.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/27/2021 Suzanne M. Coulter Director 700 $35.93 $25,151
09/02/2021 Kerrii B. Anderson Director 1,000 $35.17 $35,173

And Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO), the #62 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,264,526 worth of VSTO, which represents approximately 0.62% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VSTO is detailed in the table below:

VSTO — last trade: $39.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/10/2021 Mark A. Gottfredson Director 5,000 $44.20 $221,000
12/02/2021 Robert M. Tarola Director 2,500 $42.02 $105,050
12/03/2021 Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi SVP & CFO 1,200 $39.22 $47,060

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANF VSTO

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular