Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XSLV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc (Symbol: CSII), which makes up 0.65% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,316,084 worth of CSII, making it the #112 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CSII:
CSII — last trade: $33.22 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/10/2021
|Martha Goldberg Aronson
|Director
|1,500
|$34.59
|$51,885
|05/10/2021
|Scott R. Ward
|Chairman and CEO
|1,000
|$34.41
|$34,410
|05/10/2021
|Rhonda J. Robb
|Chief Operating Officer
|1,000
|$34.67
|$34,670
|05/10/2021
|Jeffrey S. Points
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,000
|$34.20
|$34,200
