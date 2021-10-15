Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XSLV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc (Symbol: CSII), which makes up 0.65% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,316,084 worth of CSII, making it the #112 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CSII:

CSII — last trade: $33.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/10/2021 Martha Goldberg Aronson Director 1,500 $34.59 $51,885
05/10/2021 Scott R. Ward Chairman and CEO 1,000 $34.41 $34,410
05/10/2021 Rhonda J. Robb Chief Operating Officer 1,000 $34.67 $34,670
05/10/2021 Jeffrey S. Points Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $34.20 $34,200
