Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XSLV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) shows an impressive 14.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP), which makes up 0.89% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,422,115 worth of IOSP, making it the #48 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IOSP:

IOSP — last trade: $104.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/05/2022 David B. Jones SVP, GC & CCO 752 $107.99 $81,208 03/02/2023 David B. Jones SVP, GC & CCO 459 $108.98 $50,022 03/03/2023 Leslie J. Parrette Director 450 $111.35 $50,108 03/07/2023 Corbin Barnes SVP, Corporate Dev and IR 1,250 $106.00 $132,500 03/17/2023 Corbin Barnes SVP, Corporate Dev and IR 400 $99.75 $39,900

And NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), the #57 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,257,266 worth of NBTB, which represents approximately 0.86% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB is detailed in the table below:

NBTB — last trade: $33.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/12/2022 Heidi M. Hoeller Director 750 $42.48 $31,859 01/26/2023 Jason David Brown Director 650 $37.18 $24,170 03/07/2023 Scott Allen Kingsley EVP & Chief Financial Officer 2,310 $38.50 $88,935

