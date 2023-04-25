Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XSLV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) shows an impressive 14.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP), which makes up 0.89% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,422,115 worth of IOSP, making it the #48 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IOSP:
IOSP — last trade: $104.95 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/05/2022
|David B. Jones
|SVP, GC & CCO
|752
|$107.99
|$81,208
|03/02/2023
|David B. Jones
|SVP, GC & CCO
|459
|$108.98
|$50,022
|03/03/2023
|Leslie J. Parrette
|Director
|450
|$111.35
|$50,108
|03/07/2023
|Corbin Barnes
|SVP, Corporate Dev and IR
|1,250
|$106.00
|$132,500
|03/17/2023
|Corbin Barnes
|SVP, Corporate Dev and IR
|400
|$99.75
|$39,900
And NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), the #57 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,257,266 worth of NBTB, which represents approximately 0.86% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB is detailed in the table below:
NBTB — last trade: $33.24 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/12/2022
|Heidi M. Hoeller
|Director
|750
|$42.48
|$31,859
|01/26/2023
|Jason David Brown
|Director
|650
|$37.18
|$24,170
|03/07/2023
|Scott Allen Kingsley
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|2,310
|$38.50
|$88,935
