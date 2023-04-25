News & Insights

Markets
IOSP

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XSLV

April 25, 2023 — 11:24 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) shows an impressive 14.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP), which makes up 0.89% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,422,115 worth of IOSP, making it the #48 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IOSP:

IOSP — last trade: $104.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/05/2022 David B. Jones SVP, GC & CCO 752 $107.99 $81,208
03/02/2023 David B. Jones SVP, GC & CCO 459 $108.98 $50,022
03/03/2023 Leslie J. Parrette Director 450 $111.35 $50,108
03/07/2023 Corbin Barnes SVP, Corporate Dev and IR 1,250 $106.00 $132,500
03/17/2023 Corbin Barnes SVP, Corporate Dev and IR 400 $99.75 $39,900

And NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), the #57 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,257,266 worth of NBTB, which represents approximately 0.86% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB is detailed in the table below:

NBTB — last trade: $33.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/12/2022 Heidi M. Hoeller Director 750 $42.48 $31,859
01/26/2023 Jason David Brown Director 650 $37.18 $24,170
03/07/2023 Scott Allen Kingsley EVP & Chief Financial Officer 2,310 $38.50 $88,935

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 AOS Insider Buying
 GROW Dividend Growth Rate
 Funds Holding GAZB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IOSP
NBTB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.