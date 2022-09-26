Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XSLV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Centerspace (Symbol: CSR), which makes up 0.66% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,511,776 worth of CSR, making it the #113 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CSR:
CSR — last trade: $69.18 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/05/2022
|Michael T. Dance
|Director
|1,000
|$82.00
|$82,000
|05/06/2022
|John A. Schissel
|Director
|300
|$81.62
|$24,486
|05/16/2022
|Rodney Jones-tyson
|Director
|595
|$84.82
|$50,468
|06/01/2022
|Mary J. Twinem
|Director
|900
|$82.48
|$74,232
And Saul Centers Inc (Symbol: BFS), the #117 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,459,771 worth of BFS, which represents approximately 0.65% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BFS is detailed in the table below:
BFS — last trade: $38.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/25/2022
|B. Francis Saul II
|Chairman & CEO
|1,250
|$48.18
|$60,225
|05/20/2022
|Carlos Lawrence Heard
|Senior Vice President & CFO
|100
|$45.25
|$4,525
