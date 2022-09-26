Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XSLV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Centerspace (Symbol: CSR), which makes up 0.66% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,511,776 worth of CSR, making it the #113 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CSR:

CSR — last trade: $69.18 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/05/2022 Michael T. Dance Director 1,000 $82.00 $82,000 05/06/2022 John A. Schissel Director 300 $81.62 $24,486 05/16/2022 Rodney Jones-tyson Director 595 $84.82 $50,468 06/01/2022 Mary J. Twinem Director 900 $82.48 $74,232

And Saul Centers Inc (Symbol: BFS), the #117 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,459,771 worth of BFS, which represents approximately 0.65% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BFS is detailed in the table below:

BFS — last trade: $38.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/25/2022 B. Francis Saul II Chairman & CEO 1,250 $48.18 $60,225 05/20/2022 Carlos Lawrence Heard Senior Vice President & CFO 100 $45.25 $4,525

