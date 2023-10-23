Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XRT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Hibbett Inc (Symbol: HIBB), which makes up 1.62% of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,976,598 worth of HIBB, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HIBB:
HIBB — last trade: $47.68 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/31/2023
|Michael E. Longo
|President and CEO
|7,500
|$36.17
|$271,275
|06/02/2023
|David Mitchell Benck
|SVP General Counsel
|2,000
|$36.09
|$72,180
And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), the #22 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,680,503 worth of DKS, which represents approximately 1.54% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DKS is detailed in the table below:
DKS — last trade: $109.31 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/24/2023
|Sandeep Mathrani
|Director
|1,300
|$113.54
|$147,602
|09/07/2023
|William J. Colombo
|Director
|2,200
|$110.00
|$241,999
