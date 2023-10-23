News & Insights

Markets
HIBB

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XRT

October 23, 2023 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Hibbett Inc (Symbol: HIBB), which makes up 1.62% of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,976,598 worth of HIBB, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HIBB:

HIBB — last trade: $47.68 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/31/2023 Michael E. Longo President and CEO 7,500 $36.17 $271,275
06/02/2023 David Mitchell Benck SVP General Counsel 2,000 $36.09 $72,180

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), the #22 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,680,503 worth of DKS, which represents approximately 1.54% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DKS is detailed in the table below:

DKS — last trade: $109.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/24/2023 Sandeep Mathrani Director 1,300 $113.54 $147,602
09/07/2023 William J. Colombo Director 2,200 $110.00 $241,999

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Preferred Stock Notification Service
 RJI YTD Return
 PNM YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HIBB
DKS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.