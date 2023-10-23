Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XRT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Hibbett Inc (Symbol: HIBB), which makes up 1.62% of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,976,598 worth of HIBB, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HIBB:

HIBB — last trade: $47.68 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/31/2023 Michael E. Longo President and CEO 7,500 $36.17 $271,275 06/02/2023 David Mitchell Benck SVP General Counsel 2,000 $36.09 $72,180

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), the #22 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,680,503 worth of DKS, which represents approximately 1.54% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DKS is detailed in the table below:

DKS — last trade: $109.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/24/2023 Sandeep Mathrani Director 1,300 $113.54 $147,602 09/07/2023 William J. Colombo Director 2,200 $110.00 $241,999

