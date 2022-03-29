Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XRT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), which makes up 1.39% of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,554,265 worth of GME, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GME:
GME — last trade: $189.59 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/22/2022
|Ryan Cohen
|Director
|100,000
|$101.76
|$10,176,342
|03/21/2022
|Lawrence Cheng
|Director
|4,000
|$95.84
|$383,355
|03/24/2022
|Alain Attal
|Director
|1,500
|$129.91
|$194,865
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), the #27 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,340,930 worth of AZO, which represents approximately 0.87% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AZO is detailed in the table below:
AZO — last trade: $2019.54 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2022
|Brian Hannasch
|Director
|266
|$1879.53
|$499,955
|03/17/2022
|K. Michelle Borninkhof
|Senior Vice President & CIO
|259
|$1944.66
|$503,668
