Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XRT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), which makes up 1.39% of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,554,265 worth of GME, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GME:

GME — last trade: $189.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/22/2022 Ryan Cohen Director 100,000 $101.76 $10,176,342
03/21/2022 Lawrence Cheng Director 4,000 $95.84 $383,355
03/24/2022 Alain Attal Director 1,500 $129.91 $194,865

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), the #27 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,340,930 worth of AZO, which represents approximately 0.87% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AZO is detailed in the table below:

AZO — last trade: $2019.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/03/2022 Brian Hannasch Director 266 $1879.53 $499,955
03/17/2022 K. Michelle Borninkhof Senior Vice President & CIO 259 $1944.66 $503,668

