Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XMVM

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), which makes up 0.93% of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,703,980 worth of FLR, making it the #58 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FLR:

FLR — last trade: $27.65 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/11/2022 James T. Hackett Director 40,000 $25.55 $1,022,200 05/12/2022 Matthew K. Rose Director 40,000 $25.63 $1,025,320

