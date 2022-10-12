Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XMVM

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), which makes up 0.93% of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,703,980 worth of FLR, making it the #58 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FLR:
FLR — last trade: $27.65 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/11/2022
|James T. Hackett
|Director
|40,000
|$25.55
|$1,022,200
|05/12/2022
|Matthew K. Rose
|Director
|40,000
|$25.63
|$1,025,320
