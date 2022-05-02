Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XMLV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI), which makes up 1.07% of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,938,297 worth of OHI, making it the #69 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OHI:
OHI — last trade: $25.48 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/15/2021
|Kapila K. Anand
|Director
|1,000
|$28.32
|$28,318
|11/16/2021
|Gail D. Makode
|Chief Legal Officer
|1,000
|$28.73
|$28,730
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.