Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XMLV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI), which makes up 1.07% of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,938,297 worth of OHI, making it the #69 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OHI:

OHI — last trade: $25.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/15/2021 Kapila K. Anand Director 1,000 $28.32 $28,318 11/16/2021 Gail D. Makode Chief Legal Officer 1,000 $28.73 $28,730

