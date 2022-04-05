Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XMLV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), which makes up 1.17% of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,568,175 worth of UGI, making it the #55 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UGI:
UGI — last trade: $36.27 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/16/2022
|Frank S. Hermance
|Director
|65,000
|$38.15
|$2,479,432
|02/17/2022
|Roger Perreault
|President & CEO
|3,900
|$38.65
|$150,716
And RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR), the #60 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $14,359,720 worth of RNR, which represents approximately 1.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RNR is detailed in the table below:
RNR — last trade: $159.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/29/2021
|Robert Qutub
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|3,400
|$144.14
|$490,087
|10/29/2021
|Kevin Odonnell
|Pres & Chief Executive Officer
|15,000
|$144.14
|$2,162,150
|10/29/2021
|Ian D. Branagan
|EVP, Group Chief Risk Officer
|3,440
|$143.93
|$495,113
|10/29/2021
|Ross Curtis
|EVP,Chief Underwriting Officer
|6,900
|$144.14
|$994,588
|10/29/2021
|James Christopher Fraser
|SVP, Chief Accounting Officer
|1,500
|$145.18
|$217,776
