Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XMLV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), which makes up 1.17% of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,568,175 worth of UGI, making it the #55 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UGI:

UGI — last trade: $36.27 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/16/2022 Frank S. Hermance Director 65,000 $38.15 $2,479,432
02/17/2022 Roger Perreault President & CEO 3,900 $38.65 $150,716

And RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR), the #60 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $14,359,720 worth of RNR, which represents approximately 1.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RNR is detailed in the table below:

RNR — last trade: $159.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/29/2021 Robert Qutub EVP, Chief Financial Officer 3,400 $144.14 $490,087
10/29/2021 Kevin Odonnell Pres & Chief Executive Officer 15,000 $144.14 $2,162,150
10/29/2021 Ian D. Branagan EVP, Group Chief Risk Officer 3,440 $143.93 $495,113
10/29/2021 Ross Curtis EVP,Chief Underwriting Officer 6,900 $144.14 $994,588
10/29/2021 James Christopher Fraser SVP, Chief Accounting Officer 1,500 $145.18 $217,776

