Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XME

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) shows an impressive 17.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Enviva Inc (Symbol: EVA), which makes up 2.39% of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $58,549,750 worth of EVA, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EVA:
EVA — last trade: $46.61 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/12/2022
|Jeffrey W. Ubben
|Director
|200,000
|$50.69
|$10,137,897
|10/12/2022
|Thomas Meth
|President
|5,000
|$50.84
|$254,200
|10/12/2022
|John K. Keppler
|Chairman and CEO
|4,943
|$50.65
|$250,363
|10/13/2022
|Edward Royal Smith
|Exec VP Operations
|3,000
|$51.92
|$155,760
|10/13/2022
|Shai Even
|Exec VP & CFO
|4,900
|$51.53
|$252,497
|10/12/2022
|William H. Schmidt Jr.
|EVP, Corp Dev and GC
|5,023
|$50.16
|$251,954
|10/12/2022
|John C. Bumgarner Jr.
|Director
|15,000
|$51.34
|$770,100
|10/13/2022
|Ralph Alexander
|Director
|3,850
|$51.68
|$198,968
|10/14/2022
|Jeffrey W. Ubben
|Director
|76,446
|$50.63
|$3,870,504
|10/13/2022
|John C. Bumgarner Jr.
|Director
|3,288
|$49.50
|$162,756
|10/20/2022
|Jeffrey W. Ubben
|Director
|25,000
|$50.24
|$1,256,125
|12/02/2022
|Jeffrey W. Ubben
|Director
|228,697
|$54.78
|$12,528,167
