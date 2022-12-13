Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XLP

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO), which makes up 10.44% of the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,840,041,237 worth of KO, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KO:
KO — last trade: $63.97 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/27/2022
|Carolyn Everson
|Director
|983
|$62.29
|$61,231
|10/28/2022
|Herbert A. Allen III
|Director
|33,200
|$60.18
|$1,997,953
