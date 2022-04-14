Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XHS

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO), which makes up 1.52% of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,724,559 worth of AHCO, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AHCO:

AHCO — last trade: $16.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/30/2021 Stephen P. Griggs Chief Executive Officer 50,000 $19.42 $970,995
12/01/2021 Jason A. Clemens Chief Financial Officer 1,300 $19.77 $25,697
03/02/2022 Jason A. Clemens Chief Financial Officer 1,590 $15.69 $24,947
03/03/2022 Stephen P. Griggs Chief Executive Officer 32,342 $15.44 $499,506
03/04/2022 SkyKnight Capital Fund II, L.P. Director 13,352 $15.00 $200,265
03/14/2022 SkyKnight Capital Fund II, L.P. Director 42,486 $15.35 $652,200

And Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV), the #51 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,615,188 worth of CLOV, which represents approximately 1.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLOV is detailed in the table below:

CLOV — last trade: $3.15 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/22/2021 Chamath Palihapitiya 1,739,130 $5.75 $9,999,998
03/03/2022 Chelsea Clinton Director 100,000 $2.53 $252,530
03/11/2022 Lee Shapiro Director 80,000 $3.10 $248,072

