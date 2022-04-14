Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XHS

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO), which makes up 1.52% of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,724,559 worth of AHCO, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AHCO:
AHCO — last trade: $16.24 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/30/2021
|Stephen P. Griggs
|Chief Executive Officer
|50,000
|$19.42
|$970,995
|12/01/2021
|Jason A. Clemens
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,300
|$19.77
|$25,697
|03/02/2022
|Jason A. Clemens
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,590
|$15.69
|$24,947
|03/03/2022
|Stephen P. Griggs
|Chief Executive Officer
|32,342
|$15.44
|$499,506
|03/04/2022
|SkyKnight Capital Fund II, L.P.
|Director
|13,352
|$15.00
|$200,265
|03/14/2022
|SkyKnight Capital Fund II, L.P.
|Director
|42,486
|$15.35
|$652,200
And Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV), the #51 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,615,188 worth of CLOV, which represents approximately 1.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLOV is detailed in the table below:
CLOV — last trade: $3.15 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/22/2021
|Chamath Palihapitiya
|1,739,130
|$5.75
|$9,999,998
|03/03/2022
|Chelsea Clinton
|Director
|100,000
|$2.53
|$252,530
|03/11/2022
|Lee Shapiro
|Director
|80,000
|$3.10
|$248,072
