Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XHE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), which makes up 1.50% of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,636,232 worth of TNDM, making it the #41 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TNDM:
TNDM — last trade: $25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/15/2023
|Kathleen McGroddy-goetz
|Director
|1,000
|$21.45
|$21,450
|11/08/2023
|Leigh Vosseller
|EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
|6,200
|$15.39
|$95,395
|11/08/2023
|Shannon Marie Hansen
|Chief Legal Officer
|1,935
|$15.44
|$29,884
|11/27/2023
|Dick Allen
|Director
|5,000
|$18.96
|$94,778
And Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD), the #43 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,459,964 worth of PODD, which represents approximately 1.45% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PODD is detailed in the table below:
PODD — last trade: $197.14 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/28/2023
|James Hollingshead
|President and CEO
|5,550
|$181.41
|$1,006,826
|09/19/2023
|Prem Singh
|SVP, Global Operations
|1
|$168.92
|$169
