Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XHE

February 23, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), which makes up 1.50% of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,636,232 worth of TNDM, making it the #41 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TNDM:

TNDM — last trade: $25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/15/2023 Kathleen McGroddy-goetz Director 1,000 $21.45 $21,450
11/08/2023 Leigh Vosseller EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 6,200 $15.39 $95,395
11/08/2023 Shannon Marie Hansen Chief Legal Officer 1,935 $15.44 $29,884
11/27/2023 Dick Allen Director 5,000 $18.96 $94,778

And Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD), the #43 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,459,964 worth of PODD, which represents approximately 1.45% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PODD is detailed in the table below:

PODD — last trade: $197.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/28/2023 James Hollingshead President and CEO 5,550 $181.41 $1,006,826
09/19/2023 Prem Singh SVP, Global Operations 1 $168.92 $169

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

