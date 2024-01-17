Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XHE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), which makes up 1.56% of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,454,885 worth of TNDM, making it the #38 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TNDM:

TNDM — last trade: $25.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/15/2023 Kathleen McGroddy-goetz Director 1,000 $21.45 $21,450 11/08/2023 Leigh Vosseller EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 6,200 $15.39 $95,395 11/08/2023 Shannon Marie Hansen Chief Legal Officer 1,935 $15.44 $29,884 11/27/2023 Dick Allen Director 5,000 $18.96 $94,778

And Neogen Corp (Symbol: NEOG), the #47 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,203,046 worth of NEOG, which represents approximately 1.49% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NEOG is detailed in the table below:

NEOG — last trade: $17.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/11/2023 David H. Naemura CFO 10,000 $15.03 $150,333 10/12/2023 James P. Tobin Director 3,000 $15.19 $45,567 10/25/2023 Douglas Edward Jones Chief Operating Officer 10,000 $15.17 $151,727 11/03/2023 William T. Boehm Director 2,000 $16.05 $32,110

