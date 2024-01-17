Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XHE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), which makes up 1.56% of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,454,885 worth of TNDM, making it the #38 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TNDM:
TNDM — last trade: $25.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/15/2023
|Kathleen McGroddy-goetz
|Director
|1,000
|$21.45
|$21,450
|11/08/2023
|Leigh Vosseller
|EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
|6,200
|$15.39
|$95,395
|11/08/2023
|Shannon Marie Hansen
|Chief Legal Officer
|1,935
|$15.44
|$29,884
|11/27/2023
|Dick Allen
|Director
|5,000
|$18.96
|$94,778
And Neogen Corp (Symbol: NEOG), the #47 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,203,046 worth of NEOG, which represents approximately 1.49% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NEOG is detailed in the table below:
NEOG — last trade: $17.99 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/11/2023
|David H. Naemura
|CFO
|10,000
|$15.03
|$150,333
|10/12/2023
|James P. Tobin
|Director
|3,000
|$15.19
|$45,567
|10/25/2023
|Douglas Edward Jones
|Chief Operating Officer
|10,000
|$15.17
|$151,727
|11/03/2023
|William T. Boehm
|Director
|2,000
|$16.05
|$32,110
