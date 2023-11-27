Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XAR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Mercury Systems Inc (Symbol: MRCY), which makes up 2.82% of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $50,724,676 worth of MRCY, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MRCY:
MRCY — last trade: $34.33 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/18/2023
|William L. Ballhaus
|President & CEO
|39,925
|$37.57
|$1,499,998
|08/18/2023
|Roger A. Krone
|Director
|15,000
|$38.50
|$577,524
|08/18/2023
|Howard L. Lance
|Director
|9,250
|$37.83
|$349,963
|08/18/2023
|JANA PARTNERS LLC
|Director
|50,000
|$38.05
|$1,902,500
|11/13/2023
|Orlando D. Carvalho
|Director
|35,000
|$33.83
|$1,184,045
|11/20/2023
|Partners Management, LP Jana
|Director
|259,922
|$33.42
|$8,685,692
And V2X, Inc (Symbol: VVX), the #30 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,457,985 worth of VVX, which represents approximately 0.47% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VVX is detailed in the table below:
VVX — last trade: $44.44 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/09/2023
|Michael James Smith
|Corp. Dev., IR & Treasurer
|500
|$41.48
|$20,740
|11/09/2023
|Kevin T. Boyle
|CLO, GC & Secretary
|250
|$41.80
|$10,450
|11/15/2023
|Shawn Mural
|Senior Vice President and CFO
|500
|$43.86
|$21,930
|11/16/2023
|William Boyd Noon
|CVP, Chief Accounting Officer
|500
|$42.74
|$21,370
