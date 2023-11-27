Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XAR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Mercury Systems Inc (Symbol: MRCY), which makes up 2.82% of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $50,724,676 worth of MRCY, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MRCY:

MRCY — last trade: $34.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/18/2023 William L. Ballhaus President & CEO 39,925 $37.57 $1,499,998 08/18/2023 Roger A. Krone Director 15,000 $38.50 $577,524 08/18/2023 Howard L. Lance Director 9,250 $37.83 $349,963 08/18/2023 JANA PARTNERS LLC Director 50,000 $38.05 $1,902,500 11/13/2023 Orlando D. Carvalho Director 35,000 $33.83 $1,184,045 11/20/2023 Partners Management, LP Jana Director 259,922 $33.42 $8,685,692

And V2X, Inc (Symbol: VVX), the #30 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,457,985 worth of VVX, which represents approximately 0.47% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VVX is detailed in the table below:

VVX — last trade: $44.44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/09/2023 Michael James Smith Corp. Dev., IR & Treasurer 500 $41.48 $20,740 11/09/2023 Kevin T. Boyle CLO, GC & Secretary 250 $41.80 $10,450 11/15/2023 Shawn Mural Senior Vice President and CFO 500 $43.86 $21,930 11/16/2023 William Boyd Noon CVP, Chief Accounting Officer 500 $42.74 $21,370

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VMBS

 Intercontinental Exchange Stock Split History

 Institutional Holders of ALTY



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.