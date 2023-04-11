Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XAR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), which makes up 4.10% of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $60,215,656 worth of BA, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BA:
BA — last trade: $210.78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/04/2022
|David L. Calhoun
|President & CEO
|25,000
|$158.88
|$3,972,028
|11/04/2022
|Steven M. Mollenkopf
|Director
|1,285
|$157.09
|$201,861
