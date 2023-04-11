Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of XAR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), which makes up 4.10% of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $60,215,656 worth of BA, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BA:

BA — last trade: $210.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/04/2022 David L. Calhoun President & CEO 25,000 $158.88 $3,972,028 11/04/2022 Steven M. Mollenkopf Director 1,285 $157.09 $201,861

