Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of WGRO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO) shows an impressive 14.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP), which makes up 1.60% of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $46,185 worth of MP, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MP:

MP — last trade: $28.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/07/2022 Randall J. Weisenburger Director 30,000 $38.40 $1,152,000 03/11/2022 Elliot Dean Hoops General Counsel and Secretary 4,000 $44.01 $176,040 05/09/2022 Connie K. Duckworth Director 15,200 $38.37 $583,224 06/16/2022 Randall J. Weisenburger Director 30,000 $33.25 $997,500

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), the #44 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $33,114 worth of AZO, which represents approximately 1.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AZO is detailed in the table below:

AZO — last trade: $2191.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2022 Brian Hannasch Director 266 $1879.53 $499,955 03/17/2022 K. Michelle Borninkhof Senior Vice President & CIO 259 $1944.66 $503,668 05/26/2022 Brian Hannasch Director 133 $1901.95 $252,959

