Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of WGRO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO) shows an impressive 14.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP), which makes up 1.60% of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $46,185 worth of MP, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MP:
MP — last trade: $28.90 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2022
|Randall J. Weisenburger
|Director
|30,000
|$38.40
|$1,152,000
|03/11/2022
|Elliot Dean Hoops
|General Counsel and Secretary
|4,000
|$44.01
|$176,040
|05/09/2022
|Connie K. Duckworth
|Director
|15,200
|$38.37
|$583,224
|06/16/2022
|Randall J. Weisenburger
|Director
|30,000
|$33.25
|$997,500
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), the #44 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $33,114 worth of AZO, which represents approximately 1.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AZO is detailed in the table below:
AZO — last trade: $2191.80 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2022
|Brian Hannasch
|Director
|266
|$1879.53
|$499,955
|03/17/2022
|K. Michelle Borninkhof
|Senior Vice President & CIO
|259
|$1944.66
|$503,668
|05/26/2022
|Brian Hannasch
|Director
|133
|$1901.95
|$252,959
