Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of WGRO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), which makes up 2.11% of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $62,551 worth of BRO, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BRO:
BRO — last trade: $57.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/27/2022
|H. Palmer Proctor Jr.
|Director
|2,000
|$61.53
|$123,060
|05/04/2022
|Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III
|Director
|1,670
|$59.99
|$100,183
|05/05/2022
|Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III
|Director
|1,690
|$58.90
|$99,541
|05/05/2022
|James Charles Hays
|Director
|10,000
|$58.90
|$589,000
|05/05/2022
|Hugh M. Brown
|Director
|1,311
|$60.13
|$78,828
|05/19/2022
|Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III
|Director
|1,800
|$54.95
|$98,910
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Social Security Checks Could Soar in 2023: Here's How Much Extra Seniors Might Receive
- Better Buy: Dogecoin vs. Terra Classic vs. Terra (LUNA)?
- Stimulus Update: MIllions Will Get a Stimulus Check in June. Are You One of Them?
- Bitcoin Uses 50 Times Less Energy Than Traditional Banking, New Study Shows