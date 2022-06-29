Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of WGRO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), which makes up 2.11% of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $62,551 worth of BRO, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BRO:

BRO — last trade: $57.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/27/2022 H. Palmer Proctor Jr. Director 2,000 $61.53 $123,060 05/04/2022 Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III Director 1,670 $59.99 $100,183 05/05/2022 Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III Director 1,690 $58.90 $99,541 05/05/2022 James Charles Hays Director 10,000 $58.90 $589,000 05/05/2022 Hugh M. Brown Director 1,311 $60.13 $78,828 05/19/2022 Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III Director 1,800 $54.95 $98,910

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.