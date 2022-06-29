Markets
BRO

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of WGRO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), which makes up 2.11% of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $62,551 worth of BRO, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BRO:

BRO — last trade: $57.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/27/2022 H. Palmer Proctor Jr. Director 2,000 $61.53 $123,060
05/04/2022 Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III Director 1,670 $59.99 $100,183
05/05/2022 Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III Director 1,690 $58.90 $99,541
05/05/2022 James Charles Hays Director 10,000 $58.90 $589,000
05/05/2022 Hugh M. Brown Director 1,311 $60.13 $78,828
05/19/2022 Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III Director 1,800 $54.95 $98,910

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BRO

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular