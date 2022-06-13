Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of WGRO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), which makes up 2.17% of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $68,734 worth of AZO, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AZO:

AZO — last trade: $2064.46 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2022 Brian Hannasch Director 266 $1879.53 $499,955 03/17/2022 K. Michelle Borninkhof Senior Vice President & CIO 259 $1944.66 $503,668 05/26/2022 Brian Hannasch Director 133 $1901.95 $252,959

