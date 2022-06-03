Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of WGRO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO) shows an impressive 13.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC), which makes up 2.24% of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $70,518 worth of WSC, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WSC:

WSC — last trade: $37.23 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/14/2021 Michael W. Upchurch Director 10,000 $38.43 $384,300
03/18/2022 Rebecca L. Owen Director 5,250 $38.34 $201,285
05/09/2022 Bradley Lee Soultz Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $33.33 $333,290
05/18/2022 Bradley Lee Soultz Chief Executive Officer 2,500 $34.20 $85,498

