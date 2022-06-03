Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of WGRO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO) shows an impressive 13.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC), which makes up 2.24% of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $70,518 worth of WSC, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WSC:
WSC — last trade: $37.23 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/14/2021
|Michael W. Upchurch
|Director
|10,000
|$38.43
|$384,300
|03/18/2022
|Rebecca L. Owen
|Director
|5,250
|$38.34
|$201,285
|05/09/2022
|Bradley Lee Soultz
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$33.33
|$333,290
|05/18/2022
|Bradley Lee Soultz
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,500
|$34.20
|$85,498
