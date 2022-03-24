Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of WCLD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S), which makes up 1.23% of the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,713,020 worth of S, making it the #48 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at S:

S — last trade: $41.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/13/2021 Mark S. Peek Director 30,000 $48.02 $1,440,573
01/14/2022 Charlene T. Begley Director 1,395 $42.80 $59,707

And SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR), the #50 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,612,425 worth of SMAR, which represents approximately 1.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SMAR is detailed in the table below:

SMAR — last trade: $54.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/10/2021 Matthew S. McIlwain Director 15,000 $70.88 $1,063,209
01/07/2022 James N. White Director 150,000 $63.07 $9,460,455
03/18/2022 Matthew S. McIlwain Director 10,000 $49.62 $496,218

