Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of WCLD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S), which makes up 1.23% of the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,713,020 worth of S, making it the #48 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at S:
S — last trade: $41.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/13/2021
|Mark S. Peek
|Director
|30,000
|$48.02
|$1,440,573
|01/14/2022
|Charlene T. Begley
|Director
|1,395
|$42.80
|$59,707
And SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR), the #50 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,612,425 worth of SMAR, which represents approximately 1.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SMAR is detailed in the table below:
SMAR — last trade: $54.87 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/10/2021
|Matthew S. McIlwain
|Director
|15,000
|$70.88
|$1,063,209
|01/07/2022
|James N. White
|Director
|150,000
|$63.07
|$9,460,455
|03/18/2022
|Matthew S. McIlwain
|Director
|10,000
|$49.62
|$496,218
