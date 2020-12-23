Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VTWV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Resideo Technologies Inc (Symbol: REZI), which makes up 0.25% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,409,797 worth of REZI, making it the #66 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at REZI:

REZI — last trade: $21.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/18/2020 Jack R. Lazar Director 6,666 $15.00 $99,990 11/18/2020 Nina Richardson Director 3,333 $15.00 $49,995 11/18/2020 Roger Fradin Director 6,666 $15.00 $99,990

And Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM), the #162 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $966,905 worth of PDM, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PDM is detailed in the table below:

PDM — last trade: $16.01 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/02/2020 George M. Wells EVP- RE Ops 2,000 $11.43 $22,860 11/02/2020 Christopher Brent Smith President & Chief Exec. Off 4,450 $11.41 $50,774

