Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VTWV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Resideo Technologies Inc (Symbol: REZI), which makes up 0.25% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,409,797 worth of REZI, making it the #66 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at REZI:
REZI — last trade: $21.37 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/18/2020
|Jack R. Lazar
|Director
|6,666
|$15.00
|$99,990
|11/18/2020
|Nina Richardson
|Director
|3,333
|$15.00
|$49,995
|11/18/2020
|Roger Fradin
|Director
|6,666
|$15.00
|$99,990
And Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM), the #162 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $966,905 worth of PDM, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PDM is detailed in the table below:
PDM — last trade: $16.01 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/02/2020
|George M. Wells
|EVP- RE Ops
|2,000
|$11.43
|$22,860
|11/02/2020
|Christopher Brent Smith
|President & Chief Exec. Off
|4,450
|$11.41
|$50,774
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.