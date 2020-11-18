Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VTWV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Colony Capital Inc (Symbol: CLNY), which makes up 0.19% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $833,047 worth of CLNY, making it the #128 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLNY:
CLNY — last trade: $4.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/11/2020
|Jacky Wu
|CFO & Treasurer
|20,000
|$2.48
|$49,600
|08/12/2020
|Ronald M. Sanders
|Exec. VP - CLO & Secretary
|75,000
|$2.57
|$192,788
|08/14/2020
|Marc C. Ganzi
|CEO & President
|100,000
|$2.70
|$269,660
|08/17/2020
|Mark M. Hedstrom
|Chief Operating Officer
|25,000
|$2.80
|$69,980
And Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW), the #144 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $784,560 worth of KW, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KW is detailed in the table below:
KW — last trade: $16.32 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/26/2020
|William J. McMorrow
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|75,000
|$14.07
|$1,055,250
|08/28/2020
|Stanley R. Zax
|Director
|15,000
|$14.39
|$215,850
