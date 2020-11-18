Markets
CLNY

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VTWV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Colony Capital Inc (Symbol: CLNY), which makes up 0.19% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $833,047 worth of CLNY, making it the #128 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLNY:

CLNY — last trade: $4.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/11/2020 Jacky Wu CFO & Treasurer 20,000 $2.48 $49,600
08/12/2020 Ronald M. Sanders Exec. VP - CLO & Secretary 75,000 $2.57 $192,788
08/14/2020 Marc C. Ganzi CEO & President 100,000 $2.70 $269,660
08/17/2020 Mark M. Hedstrom Chief Operating Officer 25,000 $2.80 $69,980

And Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW), the #144 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $784,560 worth of KW, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KW is detailed in the table below:

KW — last trade: $16.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/26/2020 William J. McMorrow CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 75,000 $14.07 $1,055,250
08/28/2020 Stanley R. Zax Director 15,000 $14.39 $215,850

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLNY KW

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest