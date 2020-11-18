Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VTWV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Colony Capital Inc (Symbol: CLNY), which makes up 0.19% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $833,047 worth of CLNY, making it the #128 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLNY:

CLNY — last trade: $4.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/11/2020 Jacky Wu CFO & Treasurer 20,000 $2.48 $49,600 08/12/2020 Ronald M. Sanders Exec. VP - CLO & Secretary 75,000 $2.57 $192,788 08/14/2020 Marc C. Ganzi CEO & President 100,000 $2.70 $269,660 08/17/2020 Mark M. Hedstrom Chief Operating Officer 25,000 $2.80 $69,980

And Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW), the #144 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $784,560 worth of KW, which represents approximately 0.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KW is detailed in the table below:

KW — last trade: $16.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/26/2020 William J. McMorrow CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 75,000 $14.07 $1,055,250 08/28/2020 Stanley R. Zax Director 15,000 $14.39 $215,850

