RLJ

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VTWV

RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ), which makes up 0.28% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,253,871 worth of RLJ, making it the #59 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RLJ:

RLJ — last trade: $16.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/13/2019 Patricia L. Gibson Director 10,000 $16.37 $163,700
08/15/2019 Forgia Robert M. LA Director 5,000 $15.70 $78,500

And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), the #203 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $657,174 worth of SIG, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SIG is detailed in the table below:

SIG — last trade: $29.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/06/2019 Virginia Drosos Chief Executive Officer 4,000 $14.14 $56,574
09/06/2019 Joan M. Hilson Chief Financial Officer 7,500 $14.46 $108,459

