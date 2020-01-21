Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VTWV

RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ), which makes up 0.28% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,253,871 worth of RLJ, making it the #59 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RLJ:
RLJ — last trade: $16.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/13/2019
|Patricia L. Gibson
|Director
|10,000
|$16.37
|$163,700
|08/15/2019
|Forgia Robert M. LA
|Director
|5,000
|$15.70
|$78,500
And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), the #203 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $657,174 worth of SIG, which represents approximately 0.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SIG is detailed in the table below:
SIG — last trade: $29.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/06/2019
|Virginia Drosos
|Chief Executive Officer
|4,000
|$14.14
|$56,574
|09/06/2019
|Joan M. Hilson
|Chief Financial Officer
|7,500
|$14.46
|$108,459
