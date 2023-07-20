Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VTWV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 13.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), which makes up 0.24% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,544,289 worth of UMBF, making it the #80 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF:
UMBF — last trade: $70.17 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2023
|Timothy R. Murphy
|Director
|3,400
|$64.06
|$217,797
|03/13/2023
|L. Joshua Sosland
|Director
|1,000
|$57.55
|$57,550
|03/13/2023
|Kris A. Robbins
|Director
|500
|$57.12
|$28,560
|05/01/2023
|Lansford E. Gordon
|Director
|1,700
|$61.13
|$103,921
|05/04/2023
|Janine Davidson
|Director
|500
|$53.56
|$26,780
|05/05/2023
|Timothy R. Murphy
|Director
|1,800
|$57.68
|$103,824
And CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), the #161 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,807,502 worth of CVBF, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CVBF is detailed in the table below:
CVBF — last trade: $16.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/10/2023
|Richard H. Wohl
|EVP & General Counsel
|1,000
|$21.00
|$21,000
|03/10/2023
|David A. Brager
|President & CEO
|1,000
|$21.18
|$21,180
|03/10/2023
|David C. Harvey
|EVP Chief Operating Officer
|1,000
|$21.60
|$21,596
|03/10/2023
|E. Allen Nicholson
|EVP & CFO
|1,000
|$21.49
|$21,486
|03/13/2023
|Jane Olvera
|Director
|1,200
|$18.08
|$21,695
