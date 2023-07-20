Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VTWV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 13.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), which makes up 0.24% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,544,289 worth of UMBF, making it the #80 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF:

UMBF — last trade: $70.17 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2023 Timothy R. Murphy Director 3,400 $64.06 $217,797 03/13/2023 L. Joshua Sosland Director 1,000 $57.55 $57,550 03/13/2023 Kris A. Robbins Director 500 $57.12 $28,560 05/01/2023 Lansford E. Gordon Director 1,700 $61.13 $103,921 05/04/2023 Janine Davidson Director 500 $53.56 $26,780 05/05/2023 Timothy R. Murphy Director 1,800 $57.68 $103,824

And CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), the #161 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,807,502 worth of CVBF, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CVBF is detailed in the table below:

CVBF — last trade: $16.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/10/2023 Richard H. Wohl EVP & General Counsel 1,000 $21.00 $21,000 03/10/2023 David A. Brager President & CEO 1,000 $21.18 $21,180 03/10/2023 David C. Harvey EVP Chief Operating Officer 1,000 $21.60 $21,596 03/10/2023 E. Allen Nicholson EVP & CFO 1,000 $21.49 $21,486 03/13/2023 Jane Olvera Director 1,200 $18.08 $21,695

