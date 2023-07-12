News & Insights

Markets
BXMT

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VTWV

July 12, 2023 — 09:55 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 13.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), which makes up 0.33% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,187,027 worth of BXMT, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXMT:

BXMT — last trade: $22.17 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/13/2023 Michael B. Nash Director 50,000 $18.86 $942,970
03/15/2023 Henry N. Nassau Director 10,000 $17.81 $178,067
05/10/2023 Michael B. Nash Director 50,000 $17.22 $860,810

And Skillz Inc (Symbol: SKLZ), the #40 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,111,436 worth of SKLZ, which represents approximately 0.32% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SKLZ is detailed in the table below:

SKLZ — last trade: $12.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/05/2023 Andrew Paradise Chief Executive Officer 1,500,000 $0.56 $836,250
05/15/2023 Andrew Paradise Chief Executive Officer 1,500,000 $0.52 $784,720
06/05/2023 Kevin Chessen Director 50,000 $0.50 $24,900

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of SMMV
 Institutional Holders of TPLE
 SVLC Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BXMT
SKLZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.