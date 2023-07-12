Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VTWV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 13.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), which makes up 0.33% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,187,027 worth of BXMT, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXMT:
BXMT — last trade: $22.17 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2023
|Michael B. Nash
|Director
|50,000
|$18.86
|$942,970
|03/15/2023
|Henry N. Nassau
|Director
|10,000
|$17.81
|$178,067
|05/10/2023
|Michael B. Nash
|Director
|50,000
|$17.22
|$860,810
And Skillz Inc (Symbol: SKLZ), the #40 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,111,436 worth of SKLZ, which represents approximately 0.32% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SKLZ is detailed in the table below:
SKLZ — last trade: $12.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/05/2023
|Andrew Paradise
|Chief Executive Officer
|1,500,000
|$0.56
|$836,250
|05/15/2023
|Andrew Paradise
|Chief Executive Officer
|1,500,000
|$0.52
|$784,720
|06/05/2023
|Kevin Chessen
|Director
|50,000
|$0.50
|$24,900
