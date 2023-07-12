Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VTWV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 13.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), which makes up 0.33% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,187,027 worth of BXMT, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXMT:

BXMT — last trade: $22.17 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2023 Michael B. Nash Director 50,000 $18.86 $942,970 03/15/2023 Henry N. Nassau Director 10,000 $17.81 $178,067 05/10/2023 Michael B. Nash Director 50,000 $17.22 $860,810

And Skillz Inc (Symbol: SKLZ), the #40 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,111,436 worth of SKLZ, which represents approximately 0.32% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SKLZ is detailed in the table below:

SKLZ — last trade: $12.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/05/2023 Andrew Paradise Chief Executive Officer 1,500,000 $0.56 $836,250 05/15/2023 Andrew Paradise Chief Executive Officer 1,500,000 $0.52 $784,720 06/05/2023 Kevin Chessen Director 50,000 $0.50 $24,900

