Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VTWV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 13.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB), which makes up 0.20% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,938,636 worth of ABCB, making it the #115 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABCB:
ABCB — last trade: $34.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/10/2023
|William I. Bowen Jr.
|Director
|670
|$41.20
|$27,604
|05/01/2023
|James A. Lahaise
|Chief Strategy Officer
|10,000
|$33.03
|$330,287
|05/10/2023
|Nicole S. Stokes
|CFO
|1,000
|$29.07
|$29,070
|05/15/2023
|James A. Lahaise
|Chief Strategy Officer
|10,000
|$29.65
|$296,519
|05/17/2023
|William D. McKendry
|Chief Risk Officer
|1,000
|$30.14
|$30,140
And Triumph Financial Inc (Symbol: TFIN), the #419 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $757,278 worth of TFIN, which represents approximately 0.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TFIN is detailed in the table below:
TFIN — last trade: $60.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/31/2023
|Michael P. Rafferty
|Director
|1,500
|$54.96
|$82,440
|01/31/2023
|Debra A. Bradford
|Director
|1,840
|$54.19
|$99,710
|01/30/2023
|Carlos M. Sepulveda
|Director
|47,000
|$54.47
|$2,560,090
|01/30/2023
|Laura Easley
|Director
|1,895
|$53.19
|$100,795
|01/30/2023
|C. Todd Sparks
|Director
|9,500
|$55.08
|$523,300
|01/30/2023
|Charles A. Anderson
|Director
|3,650
|$54.89
|$200,348
|01/31/2023
|Harrison B. Barnes
|Director
|3,921
|$54.79
|$214,837
|05/08/2023
|Carlos M. Sepulveda
|Director
|7,835
|$48.86
|$382,818
