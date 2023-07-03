News & Insights

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VTWV

July 03, 2023 — 09:45 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 13.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB), which makes up 0.20% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,938,636 worth of ABCB, making it the #115 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABCB:

ABCB — last trade: $34.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/10/2023 William I. Bowen Jr. Director 670 $41.20 $27,604
05/01/2023 James A. Lahaise Chief Strategy Officer 10,000 $33.03 $330,287
05/10/2023 Nicole S. Stokes CFO 1,000 $29.07 $29,070
05/15/2023 James A. Lahaise Chief Strategy Officer 10,000 $29.65 $296,519
05/17/2023 William D. McKendry Chief Risk Officer 1,000 $30.14 $30,140

And Triumph Financial Inc (Symbol: TFIN), the #419 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $757,278 worth of TFIN, which represents approximately 0.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TFIN is detailed in the table below:

TFIN — last trade: $60.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/31/2023 Michael P. Rafferty Director 1,500 $54.96 $82,440
01/31/2023 Debra A. Bradford Director 1,840 $54.19 $99,710
01/30/2023 Carlos M. Sepulveda Director 47,000 $54.47 $2,560,090
01/30/2023 Laura Easley Director 1,895 $53.19 $100,795
01/30/2023 C. Todd Sparks Director 9,500 $55.08 $523,300
01/30/2023 Charles A. Anderson Director 3,650 $54.89 $200,348
01/31/2023 Harrison B. Barnes Director 3,921 $54.79 $214,837
05/08/2023 Carlos M. Sepulveda Director 7,835 $48.86 $382,818

