Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VTWO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), which makes up 0.15% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,541,237 worth of FLR, making it the #114 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FLR:

FLR — last trade: $27.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/11/2022 James T. Hackett Director 40,000 $25.55 $1,022,200 05/12/2022 Matthew K. Rose Director 40,000 $25.63 $1,025,320

And Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG), the #244 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,995,220 worth of HUBG, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HUBG is detailed in the table below:

HUBG — last trade: $85.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/09/2022 David P. Yeager Chairman & CEO 156,820 $104.99 $16,464,532 08/09/2022 Phillip D. Yeager President, COO 28,339 $104.99 $2,975,312 08/11/2022 Gary Yablon Director 5,000 $85.60 $428,000

