Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VTWO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), which makes up 0.15% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,541,237 worth of FLR, making it the #114 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FLR:
FLR — last trade: $27.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/11/2022
|James T. Hackett
|Director
|40,000
|$25.55
|$1,022,200
|05/12/2022
|Matthew K. Rose
|Director
|40,000
|$25.63
|$1,025,320
And Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG), the #244 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,995,220 worth of HUBG, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HUBG is detailed in the table below:
HUBG — last trade: $85.73 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/09/2022
|David P. Yeager
|Chairman & CEO
|156,820
|$104.99
|$16,464,532
|08/09/2022
|Phillip D. Yeager
|President, COO
|28,339
|$104.99
|$2,975,312
|08/11/2022
|Gary Yablon
|Director
|5,000
|$85.60
|$428,000
