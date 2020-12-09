Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VPU

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA), which makes up 0.34% of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,156,059 worth of ORA, making it the #47 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ORA:

ORA — last trade: $79.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/11/2020 Assi Ginzburg Chief Financial Officer 20,000 $61.03 $1,220,600 09/15/2020 Ofer Benyosef EVP - BD, Sales and Marketing 511 $58.00 $29,638 09/22/2020 Zvi Krieger EVP- Electricty Segment 3,000 $55.77 $167,310

