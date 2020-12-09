Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VPU

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA), which makes up 0.34% of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,156,059 worth of ORA, making it the #47 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ORA:
ORA — last trade: $79.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/11/2020
|Assi Ginzburg
|Chief Financial Officer
|20,000
|$61.03
|$1,220,600
|09/15/2020
|Ofer Benyosef
|EVP - BD, Sales and Marketing
|511
|$58.00
|$29,638
|09/22/2020
|Zvi Krieger
|EVP- Electricty Segment
|3,000
|$55.77
|$167,310
