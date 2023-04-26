Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VPU

News & Insights

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shows an impressive 18.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), which makes up 0.73% of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $53,322,690 worth of VST, making it the #31 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VST:

VST — last trade: $23.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/09/2022 Scott B. Helm Director 15,000 $23.74 $356,125
11/15/2022 Scott B. Helm Director 10,000 $23.39 $233,900
11/21/2022 Scott B. Helm Director 10,000 $22.86 $228,600
03/10/2023 Scott B. Helm Director 20,000 $25.59 $511,700
03/10/2023 James A. Burke President and CEO 8,000 $24.75 $198,000
03/16/2023 Scott B. Helm Director 5,000 $24.63 $123,130
03/17/2023 James A. Burke President and CEO 13,000 $24.35 $316,500
03/17/2023 Scott B. Helm Director 11,000 $24.72 $271,920
03/23/2023 James A. Burke President and CEO 5,000 $24.05 $120,250

