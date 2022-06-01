Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VPU

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shows an impressive 17.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), which makes up 0.93% of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $76,570,274 worth of VST, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VST:

VST — last trade: $26.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/12/2022 James A. Burke President and CFO 12,938 $23.19 $299,993 05/26/2022 Scott B. Helm Director 9,000 $26.00 $234,000

