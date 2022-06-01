Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VPU

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shows an impressive 17.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), which makes up 0.93% of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $76,570,274 worth of VST, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VST:
VST — last trade: $26.37 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2022
|James A. Burke
|President and CFO
|12,938
|$23.19
|$299,993
|05/26/2022
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|9,000
|$26.00
|$234,000
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.