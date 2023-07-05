Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VOE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE), which makes up 0.36% of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $101,691,872 worth of CE, making it the #129 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CE:

CE — last trade: $116.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2023 Mark Christopher Murray SVP - Acetyls 1,200 $117.15 $140,580 05/12/2023 Mark Christopher Murray SVP - Acetyls 1,008 $101.69 $102,503 05/19/2023 Thomas Francis Kelly SVP, EM 2,000 $107.29 $214,580

And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), the #160 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $59,670,558 worth of VFC, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VFC is detailed in the table below:

VFC — last trade: $19.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/13/2023 Juliana L. Chugg Director 15,000 $26.69 $400,305 03/15/2023 Carol L. Roberts Director 7,109 $21.07 $149,786

