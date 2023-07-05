News & Insights

Markets
CE

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VOE

July 05, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE), which makes up 0.36% of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $101,691,872 worth of CE, making it the #129 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CE:

CE — last trade: $116.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/28/2023 Mark Christopher Murray SVP - Acetyls 1,200 $117.15 $140,580
05/12/2023 Mark Christopher Murray SVP - Acetyls 1,008 $101.69 $102,503
05/19/2023 Thomas Francis Kelly SVP, EM 2,000 $107.29 $214,580

And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), the #160 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $59,670,558 worth of VFC, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VFC is detailed in the table below:

VFC — last trade: $19.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/13/2023 Juliana L. Chugg Director 15,000 $26.69 $400,305
03/15/2023 Carol L. Roberts Director 7,109 $21.07 $149,786

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 ETF Channel
 BBI Historical Stock Prices
 CTLT Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CE
VFC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.