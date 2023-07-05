Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VOE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE), which makes up 0.36% of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $101,691,872 worth of CE, making it the #129 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CE:
CE — last trade: $116.92 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2023
|Mark Christopher Murray
|SVP - Acetyls
|1,200
|$117.15
|$140,580
|05/12/2023
|Mark Christopher Murray
|SVP - Acetyls
|1,008
|$101.69
|$102,503
|05/19/2023
|Thomas Francis Kelly
|SVP, EM
|2,000
|$107.29
|$214,580
And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), the #160 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $59,670,558 worth of VFC, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VFC is detailed in the table below:
VFC — last trade: $19.14 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/13/2023
|Juliana L. Chugg
|Director
|15,000
|$26.69
|$400,305
|03/15/2023
|Carol L. Roberts
|Director
|7,109
|$21.07
|$149,786
