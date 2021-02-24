Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VLUE

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX), which makes up 0.97% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $114,537,292 worth of RTX, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RTX:

RTX — last trade: $73.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/29/2020 Frank R. Jimenez EVP and General Counsel 1,000 $52.57 $52,570
10/29/2020 Thomas A. Kennedy Executive Chairman 19,059 $52.47 $1,000,016
10/28/2020 Gregory Hayes President and CEO 55,000 $54.82 $3,014,998

