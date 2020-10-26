Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VLUE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 17.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR), which makes up 0.54% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $39,249,487 worth of CARR, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CARR:

CARR — last trade: $34.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/18/2020 David L. Gitlin President & CEO 57,580 $17.45 $1,004,765 05/18/2020 John J. Greisch Director 35,000 $17.44 $610,316

And Public Storage (Symbol: PSA), the #58 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $33,022,179 worth of PSA, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PSA is detailed in the table below:

PSA — last trade: $235.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/08/2020 Ronald L. Havner Jr. Director 1,900 $214.85 $408,215 09/10/2020 Tamara Hughes Gustavson Director 37,031 $217.65 $8,059,971

