Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VLUE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) shows an impressive 17.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR), which makes up 0.54% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $39,249,487 worth of CARR, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CARR:
CARR — last trade: $34.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/18/2020
|David L. Gitlin
|President & CEO
|57,580
|$17.45
|$1,004,765
|05/18/2020
|John J. Greisch
|Director
|35,000
|$17.44
|$610,316
And Public Storage (Symbol: PSA), the #58 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $33,022,179 worth of PSA, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PSA is detailed in the table below:
PSA — last trade: $235.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/08/2020
|Ronald L. Havner Jr.
|Director
|1,900
|$214.85
|$408,215
|09/10/2020
|Tamara Hughes Gustavson
|Director
|37,031
|$217.65
|$8,059,971
