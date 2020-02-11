Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VLUE

Markets
Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA), which makes up 0.15% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,852,392 worth of DISCA, making it the #121 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DISCA:

DISCA — last trade: $29.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/14/2019 John C. Malone Director 2,670,000 $28.03 $74,840,100
11/15/2019 J. David Wargo Director 162,450 $28.28 $4,594,086

And Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY), the #133 largest holding among components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,317,925 worth of COTY, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at COTY is detailed in the table below:

COTY — last trade: $11.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/30/2019 Pierre Laubies Chief Executive Officer 262,000 $9.54 $2,499,952
08/30/2019 Olivier Goudet Director 50,000 $9.53 $476,380
09/05/2019 Fiona Hughes Chief Marketing Officer, CB 210,000 $9.81 $2,059,260

