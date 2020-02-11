Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VLUE

Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA), which makes up 0.15% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,852,392 worth of DISCA, making it the #121 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DISCA:
DISCA — last trade: $29.83 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/14/2019
|John C. Malone
|Director
|2,670,000
|$28.03
|$74,840,100
|11/15/2019
|J. David Wargo
|Director
|162,450
|$28.28
|$4,594,086
And Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY), the #133 largest holding among components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,317,925 worth of COTY, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at COTY is detailed in the table below:
COTY — last trade: $11.97 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/30/2019
|Pierre Laubies
|Chief Executive Officer
|262,000
|$9.54
|$2,499,952
|08/30/2019
|Olivier Goudet
|Director
|50,000
|$9.53
|$476,380
|09/05/2019
|Fiona Hughes
|Chief Marketing Officer, CB
|210,000
|$9.81
|$2,059,260
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.