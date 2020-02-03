Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VLUE

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 1.14% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $52,659,269 worth of FDX, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:
FDX — last trade: $144.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/27/2019
|R. Brad Martin
|Director
|1,750
|$145.00
|$253,750
|11/01/2019
|John A. Edwardson
|Director
|10,000
|$154.12
|$1,541,250
|12/20/2019
|John A. Edwardson
|Director
|10,000
|$148.22
|$1,482,200
And Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL), the #94 largest holding among components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,232,380 worth of NWL, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NWL is detailed in the table below:
NWL — last trade: $19.53 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/15/2019
|Michael Todman
|Director
|5,000
|$15.76
|$78,800
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.