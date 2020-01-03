Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VLUE

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), which makes up 1.56% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $73,302,747 worth of F, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at F:

F — last trade: $9.42 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/29/2019 John C. Lechleiter Director 10,000 $9.60 $95,950 08/01/2019 William Clay Ford Jr. Exec. Chairman and Chairman 840,962 $9.51 $7,995,783 10/25/2019 John C. Lechleiter Director 25,000 $8.68 $216,998

And Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), the #48 largest holding among components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $27,994,047 worth of PRU, which represents approximately 0.60% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PRU is detailed in the table below:

PRU — last trade: $94.84 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/09/2019 Kenneth Tanji EVP and CFO 2,500 $83.84 $209,600 09/09/2019 Robert Falzon EVP and Vice Chairman 3,580 $83.98 $300,648 09/09/2019 Charles F. Lowrey Chief Executive Officer 7,500 $83.68 $627,600

