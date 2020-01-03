Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VLUE

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), which makes up 1.56% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $73,302,747 worth of F, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at F:
F — last trade: $9.42 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/29/2019
|John C. Lechleiter
|Director
|10,000
|$9.60
|$95,950
|08/01/2019
|William Clay Ford Jr.
|Exec. Chairman and Chairman
|840,962
|$9.51
|$7,995,783
|10/25/2019
|John C. Lechleiter
|Director
|25,000
|$8.68
|$216,998
And Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), the #48 largest holding among components of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $27,994,047 worth of PRU, which represents approximately 0.60% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PRU is detailed in the table below:
PRU — last trade: $94.84 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/09/2019
|Kenneth Tanji
|EVP and CFO
|2,500
|$83.84
|$209,600
|09/09/2019
|Robert Falzon
|EVP and Vice Chairman
|3,580
|$83.98
|$300,648
|09/09/2019
|Charles F. Lowrey
|Chief Executive Officer
|7,500
|$83.68
|$627,600
